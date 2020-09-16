PIA announces special flight operations to Najaf, Baghdad
06:18 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced its special flight operations to Najaf and Baghdad for Arbaeen.
According to the PIA spokesperson, passengers can now travel from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore to Najaf and Baghdad.
He said the flights will operate from 27th of this month to 5th of next month.
The national flag-carrier has also introduced special discounted fares for Zaireen (pilgrims).
- Khalilur Rehman Qamar in hot waters over his stance on feminism once ...04:39 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran inaugurates Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute in Haripur03:52 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan re-elected in UN’s CPC for next three years, securing 52 ...03:17 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
-
-
Khalilur Rehman Qamar in hot waters over his stance on feminism once again
04:39 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
-
-
- “Ban Nida Yasir” trends on Twitter after the host invites ...01:33 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020