PIA announces special flight operations to Najaf, Baghdad
Web Desk
06:18 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
PIA announces special flight operations to Najaf, Baghdad
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced its special flight operations to Najaf and Baghdad for Arbaeen.

According to the PIA spokesperson, passengers can now travel from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore to Najaf and Baghdad. 

He said the flights will operate from 27th of this month to 5th of next month.

The national flag-carrier has also introduced special discounted fares for Zaireen (pilgrims).

More From This Category
Pakistan re-elected in UN’s CPC for next three ...
03:17 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
PM Imran congratulates Japan’s Yoshihide Suga ...
02:24 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
Pakistan to come out of FATF grey list soon: ...
01:44 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Pak-Austria Fachhochschule ...
03:52 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
Pakistan urges need to mobilize $2.5 tr for ...
11:37 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
Punjab to convert 15,000 schools solar energy 
11:28 AM | 17 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Khalilur Rehman Qamar in hot waters over his stance on feminism once again
04:39 PM | 17 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr