PIA announces special flight operations to Najaf, Baghdad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced its special flight operations to Najaf and Baghdad for Arbaeen.

According to the PIA spokesperson, passengers can now travel from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore to Najaf and Baghdad.

He said the flights will operate from 27th of this month to 5th of next month.

The national flag-carrier has also introduced special discounted fares for Zaireen (pilgrims).