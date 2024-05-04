The Punjab government has reinstated the provision of free Wi-Fi to the public at various locations across the capital city of Lahore. This initiative, initially launched during the tenure of former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was temporarily discontinued during the PTI government in 2021. However, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the revival of the project last month after her party assumed power in the province.
Initially, the free Wi-Fi service is available at 50 spots in Lahore, with plans to expand it to other areas of the city in the future.
The free Wi-Fi spots have been established at various public points, educational institutions, and hospitals. Some of the notable locations include Hussain Chowk, Mozang Adda, Naqshah Stop, Kotha Pind Stop, Shadman Chowk, and MM Alam Road.
This initiative aims to provide greater accessibility to the Internet for citizens, enhancing connectivity and facilitating communication, especially during emergencies.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.15 for buying and 297.15 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.8 for buying, and 348.2 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar DD
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.15
|182.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.15
|205.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.15
|297.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.83
|305.33
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.8
|348.2
