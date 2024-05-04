The Punjab government has reinstated the provision of free Wi-Fi to the public at various locations across the capital city of Lahore. This initiative, initially launched during the tenure of former Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was temporarily discontinued during the PTI government in 2021. However, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced the revival of the project last month after her party assumed power in the province.

Initially, the free Wi-Fi service is available at 50 spots in Lahore, with plans to expand it to other areas of the city in the future.

Free Wi-Fi Spots in Lahore

The free Wi-Fi spots have been established at various public points, educational institutions, and hospitals. Some of the notable locations include Hussain Chowk, Mozang Adda, Naqshah Stop, Kotha Pind Stop, Shadman Chowk, and MM Alam Road.

This initiative aims to provide greater accessibility to the Internet for citizens, enhancing connectivity and facilitating communication, especially during emergencies.