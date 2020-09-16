Indian troops kill another two young Kashmiris in IIOJK

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have martyred two more youth in Baramulla district of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops killed the young men during a cordon and search operation in Uri area of the district.

Indian troops continued their military operations in different areas of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Rajouri and Samba districts.

They also arrested over a half dozen youth in Kupwara, Ganderbal and Pulwama districts during the operations.

Meanwhile, occupation authorities have suspended internet service in Sopore area of Baramulla.