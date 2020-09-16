Indian troops kill another two young Kashmiris in IIOJK
Web Desk
07:29 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
Indian troops kill another two young Kashmiris in IIOJK
Share

SRINAGAR – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have martyred two more youth in Baramulla district of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops killed the young men during a cordon and search operation in Uri area of the district.

Indian troops continued their military operations in different areas of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Rajouri and Samba districts.

They also arrested over a half dozen youth in Kupwara, Ganderbal and Pulwama districts during the operations.

Meanwhile, occupation authorities have suspended internet service in Sopore area of Baramulla.

More From This Category
Pakistan re-elected in UN’s CPC for next three ...
03:17 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
PM Imran congratulates Japan’s Yoshihide Suga ...
02:24 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
Pakistan to come out of FATF grey list soon: ...
01:44 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Pak-Austria Fachhochschule ...
03:52 PM | 17 Sep, 2020
Pakistan urges need to mobilize $2.5 tr for ...
11:37 AM | 17 Sep, 2020
Punjab to convert 15,000 schools solar energy 
11:28 AM | 17 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Khalilur Rehman Qamar in hot waters over his stance on feminism once again
04:39 PM | 17 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr