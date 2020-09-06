Defense Day: COAS Bajwa lays floral wreath at martyrs' monument

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited martyrs’ monument and laid floral wreath and offered Fateha on Defense Day today (Sunday).

According to media details, the main ceremony of the Defense Day was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi to pay tributes to the martyrs who laid their lives for the defence of the motherland.

On the other hand, separate change of guards ceremonies were held at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. In Karachi, three women and 46 male cadets of the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Asghar Khan Academy took over guard duties at the Quaid’s mausoleum where Air Vice Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar was chief guest of the ceremony.

In Lahore, an elegant change of guards ceremony was also organized at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum where a contingent of the Punjab Rangers took over guard duties where Director General Rangers Aamir Majeed was the chief guest on the occasion.