4000 social media accounts blocked over sharing hate material in Pakistan
01:01 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
LAHORE – At least 4000 social media accounts have been blocked for sharing hate material and 87 people have been arrested in Pakistan.
According to details, the arrests have been made under 3-Acquaintance of Public Order (MPO) on Saturday.
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore said that while monitoring the activities, 218 people have also been put in the fourth schedule.
The move came after the authorities in Pakistan decided to take strict action against those who share violent and hate content on social media.
