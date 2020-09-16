Pakistan Army chief inaugurates Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex in Gujranwala
Web Desk
08:35 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Army chief inaugurates Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex in Gujranwala
GUJRANWALA – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has inaugurated the Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex (BCSTC) in Punjab's Gujranwala district, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

During his visit to the city, the top military commander was briefed about the Central Command Formations' operational, training and administrative matters.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the BCSTC is aimed at "enhancing mechanised elements’ crew proficiency in overcoming obstacles encountered during offensive operations".

The Army chief also witnessed integrated training of the strike formation. All elements including Armoured, Artillery, Engineers and Mechanized Infantry demonstrated operational combat worthiness.

During the visit, the COAS appreciated the operational readiness of the strike formation and high morale of troops.

Corps Commander Mangla Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood and Corps Commander Gujranwala Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir were also present on the occasion, the ISPR added.

