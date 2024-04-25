Decision to decrease naan, roti prices in Islamabad suspended

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended a decision of the Islamabad administration’s decision to slash the prices of naan and roti in the federal capital.

IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the order on a petition filed by the Naanbai association against the notification. The court admitted the plea for hearing.

On April 15, authorities in the capital city has also announced a decrease in prices of “Tandoori naan and roti” to provide relief to masses.

The notification stated the price of Tandori roti (100 grams) has been fixed at Rs16 while the naan (120 grams) will be sold for Rs20 with immediate effect.

A day earlier, the Naanbai association moved the high court after it failed to reach an agreement with the city administration.

Barrister Umer Ijaz Gilani appeared on behalf of the petitioner while representatives of the district administration were present as the Islamabad deputy commissioner skipped the hearing.

At one point, Justice Jahangiri asked a government official: “Have you asked the Tandoor owners about cost of the flour or you just issued the notification to appease the public”.

Later, the judge suspended the city administration’s notification and adjourned the hearing till May 6.