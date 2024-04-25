Decision to decrease naan, roti prices in Islamabad suspended

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended a decision of the Islamabad administration’s decision to slash the prices of naan and roti in the federal capital.
IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the order on a petition filed by the Naanbai association against the notification. The court admitted the plea for hearing.
On April 15, authorities in the capital city has also announced a decrease in prices of “Tandoori naan and roti” to provide relief to masses.
The notification stated the price of Tandori roti (100 grams) has been fixed at Rs16 while the naan (120 grams) will be sold for Rs20 with immediate effect.
A day earlier, the Naanbai association moved the high court after it failed to reach an agreement with the city administration.
Barrister Umer Ijaz Gilani appeared on behalf of the petitioner while representatives of the district administration were present as the Islamabad deputy commissioner skipped the hearing.
At one point, Justice Jahangiri asked a government official: “Have you asked the Tandoor owners about cost of the flour or you just issued the notification to appease the public”.
Later, the judge suspended the city administration’s notification and adjourned the hearing till May 6.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 25, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.81
|748.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.