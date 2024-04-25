Search

Pakistan

Lahore court moved to book CM Maryam Nawaz for wearing police uniform

03:22 PM | 25 Apr, 2024
Lahore court moved to book CM Maryam Nawaz for wearing police uniform
Source: social media

LAHORE – A lawyer has filed a petition in the sessions court seeking registration of a case against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for wearing the uniform of Punjab police at an event.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister attended the police passing out parade in Lahore and dressed in a police uniform. She was presented a guard of honour on arrival and later she presented awards to the top graduates from the Police Training College.

Petitioner Syed Waqar Ali Shah, an advocate of high court, has filed the petition, stating that Maryam Nawaz had no authority to wear the police uniform since she is neither a government official nor a personnel of the provincial police.

Shah has filed the petition under section 22-A and B CR.P.C for registration of the criminal case against the Maryam Nawaz.

The petition has made the SHO of Old Anarkali police station a respondent in the case.

CM Maryam Nawaz wears police uniform to attend passing out parade

