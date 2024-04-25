Lahore court moved to book CM Maryam Nawaz for wearing police uniform

LAHORE – A lawyer has filed a petition in the sessions court seeking registration of a case against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for wearing the uniform of Punjab police at an event.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister attended the police passing out parade in Lahore and dressed in a police uniform. She was presented a guard of honour on arrival and later she presented awards to the top graduates from the Police Training College.
Petitioner Syed Waqar Ali Shah, an advocate of high court, has filed the petition, stating that Maryam Nawaz had no authority to wear the police uniform since she is neither a government official nor a personnel of the provincial police.
Shah has filed the petition under section 22-A and B CR.P.C for registration of the criminal case against the Maryam Nawaz.
The petition has made the SHO of Old Anarkali police station a respondent in the case.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 25, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.81
|748.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
