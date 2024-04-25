CM Maryam Nawaz wears police uniform to attend passing out parade

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended a police passing out parade in Lahore on Thursday, dressed in a police uniform.
Maryam Nawaz received a guard of honour and presented awards to the top graduates from the Police Training College. As the chief guest, she reviewed the parade.
In her speech at the event, the Punjab CM emphasized her government's desire to increase the number of female officers in the police department.
"Wearing the police uniform made me realize the weight of this significant responsibility," she stated.
She praised the women in uniform and expressed her hope that they would serve the public effectively.
Highlighting the importance of the rule of law, Maryam Nawaz stated that societies cannot thrive without law and order.
The Punjab chief minister was joined by IG Punjab Usman Anwar at the ceremony.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 25, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.81
|748.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
