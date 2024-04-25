CM Maryam Nawaz wears police uniform to attend passing out parade

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended a police passing out parade in Lahore on Thursday, dressed in a police uniform.

Maryam Nawaz received a guard of honour and presented awards to the top graduates from the Police Training College. As the chief guest, she reviewed the parade.

In her speech at the event, the Punjab CM emphasized her government's desire to increase the number of female officers in the police department.

"Wearing the police uniform made me realize the weight of this significant responsibility," she stated.

She praised the women in uniform and expressed her hope that they would serve the public effectively.

Highlighting the importance of the rule of law, Maryam Nawaz stated that societies cannot thrive without law and order.

The Punjab chief minister was joined by IG Punjab Usman Anwar at the ceremony.