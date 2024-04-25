Will petrol prices go down in Pakistan from May 1?

KARACHI – The petroleum prices in Pakistan are expected to decrease in the upcoming price review on April 30 due to the international decline in oil prices.
According to the media reports, global prices for diesel and gasoline have dropped by $4.3 per barrel and $1.86 per barrel, respectively, which could lead to a reduction in domestic prices.
The oil industry experts said that petroleum product prices are declining worldwide. If these trends continue, local petroleum prices in Pakistan may also decrease.
On April 29, 2024, the oil industry will finalize its data, reflecting price trends over the past 15 days.
In the most recent pricing review on April 15, 2024, the government increased petrol prices by Rs4.53 per litre to Rs293.94 per litre.
High-speed diesel now costs Rs290.38 per litre, an increase of Rs8.14 per litre.
Every 15 days, the government adjusts petroleum prices based on global oil price fluctuations and local currency exchange rates.
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 25, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.5 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.30
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.81
|748.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.93
|40.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.61
|912.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.28
|58.88
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.48
|731.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.52
|77.22
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.43
|307.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.51
|7.66
