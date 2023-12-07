USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to gain ground against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – US dollar continued its declining trend in the interbank and open market this week amid positive economic cues.

During the intra-day trading in interbank, the local currenct gained Rs0.20 against the dollar to reach Rs283.94.

The coal unit registered a nominal increase against the greenback, as economic development brought exchange rate stability.

PKR advanced its winning streak for egihth session in a row against the US dollar. The exchange rate stability is also attracting foreign investments and supporting economic growth.

Experts claimed that influencing PKR-USD parity through verbal instructions by central bank is a settled practice in interbank market, that resulted in a kind of stability with slow imports and better inflows of export proceeds.