SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023

Web Desk
10:59 AM | 7 Dec, 2023
SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023

Delhi Police have started a recruitment drive to add over 7,500 personnel to the capital force and the Staff Selection Commission conducted the Computer Based Examination for the post.

The SSC commission has now shared the Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023 and individuals who appeared in the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2023 can check the answer key from the official portal.

Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023 

The entry test was conducted from mid-November to early December across India, and now SSC rolled out candidates' response sheet(s) along with the answer key.

The candidates can review and challenge answer key till December 9.

How to Download Delhi Police Answer Key 2023

  • Step 1: Visit SSC portal ssc.nic.in and download the answer keys from the direct links
  • Step 2: Go too Section Available on home, and click on Delhi Police Answer Key 2023
  • Step 3: Open login page, and enter your ID and password
  • Step 4: You will get Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023 and Responses on your screen, take printout for future reference

