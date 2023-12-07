SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023

Delhi Police have started a recruitment drive to add over 7,500 personnel to the capital force and the Staff Selection Commission conducted the Computer Based Examination for the post.

The SSC commission has now shared the Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023 and individuals who appeared in the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2023 can check the answer key from the official portal.

Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2023

The entry test was conducted from mid-November to early December across India, and now SSC rolled out candidates' response sheet(s) along with the answer key.

The candidates can review and challenge answer key till December 9.

How to Download Delhi Police Answer Key 2023