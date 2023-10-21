12-year-old Palestinian Youtuber from Gaza martyred in Israeli bombing

GAZA CITY – A young Palestinian Youtuber from Gaza was martyred in latest air strikes by Israeli forces in the besieged region.

The death f 12-year-old Awni Al-Dous was confirmed a Palestine-based media outlet. The boy had a gaming YouTube channel.

Currently, the channel has 32.1k subscribers and he had set a goal to reach 100,000 subscribers on his channel, but Aouni was killed during bombing by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

In an update after 13 days of hostilities, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that according to the enclave’s authorities, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 3,785, including at least 1,524 children, while over 12,000 have been injured.

OCHA said that “hundreds of additional fatalities” are believed to be trapped under the rubble, as “relentless bombardments” of the territory continues.