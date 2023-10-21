British-Pakistani boxer's wife Faryal Makhdoom threatened for posting against Israel

Faryal Makhdoom, a YouTube celebrity and the wife of former British boxer Amir Khan, recently revealed that she received threats due to her support for Palestine.

She shared a screenshot of a threatening message sent via WhatsApp from an anonymous Israeli caller ID. The message essentially conveyed a choice between supporting Israel and ceasing to post about Palestine, with the promise of lucrative rewards, or facing severe consequences if she continued her advocacy for Palestine.

Despite these threats, Makhdoom remained undeterred, stating her commitment to sharing what she believed to be the truth.

Makhdoom is among several public figures who have been using their platforms to draw attention to what they perceive as Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, especially in the wake of escalating tensions following Hamas' attack on Southern Israel on October 7. She has been actively using her Instagram account to share pro-Palestine content and has been critical of the Israeli government's prolonged occupation of Palestinian territories. Furthermore, she has called out fellow celebrities for not taking a stand against what she views as intensifying atrocities in Gaza.

Reactions from Makhdoom's followers have varied, ranging from expressions of concern to appreciation for her continued support for Palestinians. There has also been backlash from individuals who support Israel, some of whom have raised allegations against Hamas. Makhdoom countered these allegations, pointing out that they were unverified and had been retracted by credible news outlets. She also characterized Hamas as a resistance group that emerged in response to the dire conditions in the besieged Gaza Strip.

It's worth noting that Makhdoom is not the only public figure to face such threats; previously, models Gigi and Bella Hadid also reported receiving threats for their criticism of Israel, which led to their family changing their mobile numbers.