Swiss woman killed by Indian boyfriend, body thrown near Delhi school

NEW DELHI – An Indian man killed his Switzerland national girlfriend after inviting her to the country for allegedly cheating on him.

Reports said suspend identified as Gurpareet Singh had become a friend of Leena during his visit to Switzerland and he used to travelled to the European country to meet her.

He hatched a plan to kill her after inviting her to India over suspicious relationship with another person.

Police said Leena had arrived in India on October 11 and she was brutally murdered by Singh on Oct 16. He kept her body in a plastic bag in his car and later threw it in front a government school in Delhi after it started decomposing.

Police started investigation after taking the body in custody. The suspect was identified through CCTV footage. Gurpareet has been arrested and he has admitted to killing her girlfriend.