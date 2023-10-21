Lahore police issue traffic plan for PML-N’s power show at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE – The Lahore traffic police has issued a plan to manage traffic ahead of a public gathering by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) at Minar-e-Pakistan today (Friday).

Former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached Pakistan earlier in the day as his flight landed at the Islamabad airport for a short stay. He is now travelling to Lahore via same flight. The PML-N supremo is expected to go the rally point through a helicopter.

The traffic advisory issued by the police said 16 parking spots have been established for people visiting the place to attend the rally.

Convoys coming from Gujrat, Gujranwala, Kamonki and Muridke will enter the Lahore through the Eastern Bypass from Kala Shah Kaku, while rallies coming from Sargodha, Faisalabad and the motorway will use Saggian point and Ring Road.

Similarly, rallies coming from Okara, Sahiwal, and Multan will reach the Minar-e-Pakistan through motorway Babu Sabu- Bandar Road- Niazi Shaheed Chowk.

Furthermore, the normal traffic will remain closed between Sheranwala and Minar-e-Pakistan section.