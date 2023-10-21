Thousands of PML-N supporters flock to Lahore to welcome Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N is set to stage massive show at Minar e Pakistan today on Saturday as the three-time prime minister is due to return home after four years of self-imposed exile in Britain.

Ahead of Sharif’s homecoming, thousands of PML-N workers flocked to Lahore to welcome their leader, who will first land in Islamabad and will then move to the provincial capital.

Huge caravans of party workers are moving toward Lahore to accord a big welcome to the party’s supremo at Mianr-e-Pakistan.

A special train is reaching Lahore today while another passenger coach dubbed ‘Umeed-e-Pakistan’ is on its way to Punjab capital – the home to PML-N.

Party workers from Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Peshawar, Quetta, Haiderabad, and Gilgit started reaching Lahore as they were jubilant on the big day.

Nawaz party members arranged over 40,000 chairs at Iqbal Park for the grand rally with heavy lights, music, and large screens arranged for the address of the former premier.