Cyclone alert issued as low-pressure system brewing in Arabian Sea near Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has sounded an alarm for cyclone alert as a low-pressure system barreling in the Arabian Sea, around 1,700km from Pakistani coastlines.

Met Office said the low-pressure system is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours due to favorable environmental conditions.

The cyclonic storm is expected to move toward the south coasts of Oman and Yemen.

PMD however maintained that Pakistan coastal regions are likely to be impacted by the system. As the cyclone would move towards the west-northwest, it may not have any impact on Karachi or other coastal regions.

The cyclone Tej is the second such phenomenon in the Arabian Sea this year.

Earlier, Cyclone Biparjoy which appeared in June moved hits Sindh and Gujarat coast in Pakistan and India.