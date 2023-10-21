Islamabad to receive rain with thunderstorm today; Check weather update here

Islamabad is likely to receive light rain with thunderstorms from Saturday's evening till night, PMD said.

In the fresh advisory, Met Office said a shallow westerly wave is present over upper and central parts of the country.

After rain in the metropolis, the weather will remain cold for couple of days, PMD said in its weather advisory.

As per the latest advisory, the metropolis will also receive rain on Sunday as well.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 32°C in the capital. Humidity was recorded at around 65 percent in the city. Winds blew at 9km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at around 144 which is Unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over high mountains) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and southeast Balochistan during evening/night.