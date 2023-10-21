England vs South Africa World Cup Match Live Streaming here

England and South Africa will lock horns in the 20th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Beleaguered England will eye comeback after facing a disastrous defeat against Afghanistan while Bavuma led African side was beaten by The Dutch by 38 runs.

The action will continue in Mumbai on Saturday where mercury is likely to be 34°C. Meanwhile, Wankhede Stadium will help batters but fast bowlers can also easily target the hitters.

England vs South Africa Match Live Streaming

England vs South match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

England vs South Africa squads

England: DJ Malan, HC Brook, JE Root, MM Ali, LS Livingstone, Chris Woakes, JM Bairstow, Jos Buttler (c), AU Rashid, Mark Wood, RJW Topley

South w: HE van der Dussen, T Bavuma (c), DA Miller, AK Markram, M Jansen, Q de Kock (wk), H Klaasen, L Ngidi, T Shamsi, K Rabada, KA Maharaj