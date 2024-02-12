Search

PSL9 trophy unveiling ceremony all set for tomorrow

02:01 PM | 12 Feb, 2024
PSL9 trophy unveiling ceremony all set for tomorrow

LAHORE - Pakistan Super League PSL9 is set to spring into action as anticipation builds in the cricketing community, and organizers are doing final preparations for an impressive trophy unveiling event.

Ahead of the ceremony, PSL trophy unveiling is all set for Race Course Ground on Tuesday. The trophy unveiling will take place at Race Course Polo Ground.

The franchise teams will arrive afterwards and practice schedules will commence in anticipation of the PSL festival starting on February 17th, featuring nine matches at Gaddafi Stadium, including the opening ceremony.

During the matches, access to the stadium and restaurants around the stadium will be restricted for security purposes. 

The ninth edition of leading cricket league is set to kick off on February 17th, with matches scheduled in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, culminating in the final at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18th.

PSL 2024 Tickets

Tickets for PSL 9 was available for sale from February 6, 2024 as fans waited for the whole year to watch their favourite players in action.

Cricket Board authorities made physical tickets (hard copies) mandatory for all PSL 9 matches, and e-tickets (or tickets in any digital form) will not be accepted throughout the tournament.

To get the physical tickets, fans are advised to visit designated TCS express centres from 12 February 2024 onwards. Meanwhile, those who will book tickets online can collect hard copies from TCS designated pick-up centres or they can be home-delivered.

Why wasn't Ali Zafar's PSL anthem officially released by PCB?

