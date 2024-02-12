‘Hazardous’: Lahore again becomes world’s most polluted city

Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, was ranked the most polluted city in the world on Monday, according to and air quality index.

The index released by the Switzerland-based IQAir company said the city has an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 413, which is considered ‘hazardous’.

PM2.5 is the main pollutant responsible for the worsening environment situation in the Punjab capital city.

Indian capital city of New Delhi is the second most-polluted city in the world with AQI stands at 242 (Very unhealthy).

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi was ranked seventh most polluted city in the world as AQI has been record at 173 in the city.