12 women who defeated male candidates after tough contest in National Assembly election 2024

LAHORE – In a dramatic turn of events, 12 women candidates from four political parties bagged historic win as they defeated strong male candidates in their constituencies in recently held Feb 8 general elections.
Five of the women candidates are PTI-backed independent candidates while four belong to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), two PPP and one from MQM-P.
Of them, four women candidates – Maryam Nawaz, Aneeqa Bhatti, Aisha Jutt and Amber Niazi – defeated their strong opponents to bag their maiden victory in National Assembly elections.
According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Shandana Gulzar bagged win in Peshawar, Aneeqa Bhattai in Hafizabad, Aisha Nazir Jutt in Vehari, Anbar Majeed in Layyah and Zartaj Gul in DG Khan. All the five women contested polls as PTI-backed candidates.
From PML-N, Nosheen Iftikhar won elections in Sialkot, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, Shizra Mansab in Nankana and Tehmina Doltana in Vehari.
In Sindh, three women bagged victory after tough contest. PPP’s Shazia Marri and Nafeesa Shah secured win in Sanghar and Khairpur, respectively.
MQM-P’s Asia Ishaq defeated her opponent in Karachi.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 12, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
