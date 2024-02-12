Search

12 women who defeated male candidates after tough contest in National Assembly election 2024

03:15 PM | 12 Feb, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – In a dramatic turn of events, 12 women candidates from four political parties bagged historic win as they defeated strong male candidates in their constituencies in recently held Feb 8 general elections.

Five of the women candidates are PTI-backed independent candidates while four belong to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), two PPP and one from MQM-P.

Of them, four women candidates – Maryam Nawaz, Aneeqa Bhatti, Aisha Jutt and Amber Niazi – defeated their strong opponents to bag their maiden victory in National Assembly elections.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Shandana Gulzar bagged win in Peshawar, Aneeqa Bhattai in Hafizabad, Aisha Nazir Jutt in Vehari, Anbar Majeed in Layyah and Zartaj Gul in DG Khan. All the five women contested polls as PTI-backed candidates.

From PML-N, Nosheen Iftikhar won elections in Sialkot, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, Shizra Mansab in Nankana and Tehmina Doltana in Vehari.

In Sindh, three women bagged victory after tough contest. PPP’s Shazia Marri and Nafeesa Shah secured win in Sanghar and Khairpur, respectively.

MQM-P’s Asia Ishaq defeated her opponent in Karachi.

Election results withheld in 26 constituencies amid rigging claims, protests

