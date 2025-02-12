Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Today: Full Squads, Predictions, and Live Streaming

The game will start at 2:00pm today, with the toss scheduled for 1:30pm.

Prediction

Rizwan led squad has upper hand wit familiarity with playing conditions at National Stadium in Karachi, which is known for being a batsman-friendly venue. With a quick outfield that favors easy run-scoring, the pitch can also offer support for spinners, making it a tricky challenge for the South African bowlers, who have struggled in subcontinental conditions.

The dangerous bowling attack of hosts is said to dent Proteas today while they will make it without Haris Rauf, who suffered injury.

South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, will also be desperate for a win following their six-wicket loss to New Zealand. Despite a sensational debut by Matthew Breetzke, who scored 150 runs, South Africa’s efforts were not enough to stop New Zealand, with Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 133 guiding them to victory. South Africa has historically struggled in subcontinental conditions, which further complicates their task in this must-win game.

Pak vs SA Squads

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed.

South Africa

Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (c), Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Mihlali Mpongwana, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Meeka eel Prince, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Gideon Peters.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming