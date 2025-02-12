Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Today: Full Squads, Predictions, and Live Streaming

Pakistan Vs South Africa 3rd Odi Today Full Squads Predictions And Live Streaming

KARACHI – The newly inaugurated stadium in country’s largest city Karachi will see action between Pakistan and South Africa as two sides lock horns for must-win game of ongoing ODI Tri-Nation Series. With a loss to Kiwsi in maiden game, Men in Green are under pressure to make it to final.

Pakistan vs South Africa ODI

The game will start at 2:00pm today, with the toss scheduled for 1:30pm.

Prediction

Rizwan led squad has upper hand wit familiarity with playing conditions at National Stadium in Karachi, which is known for being a batsman-friendly venue. With a quick outfield that favors easy run-scoring, the pitch can also offer support for spinners, making it a tricky challenge for the South African bowlers, who have struggled in subcontinental conditions.

The dangerous bowling attack of hosts is said to dent Proteas today while they will make it without Haris Rauf, who suffered injury.

South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, will also be desperate for a win following their six-wicket loss to New Zealand. Despite a sensational debut by Matthew Breetzke, who scored 150 runs, South Africa’s efforts were not enough to stop New Zealand, with Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 133 guiding them to victory. South Africa has historically struggled in subcontinental conditions, which further complicates their task in this must-win game.

Pak vs SA Squads

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed.

South Africa 

Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (c), Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Eathan Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Mihlali Mpongwana, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Meeka eel Prince, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Gideon Peters.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming

Platforms Service 
Ten Sports HD Live TV Broadcast
PTV Sports Live TV Broadcast
A Sports Live TV Broadcast
Tamasha Live Streaming
Myco Live Streaming
Tapmad Live Streaming

Pakistan’s jersey for Champions Trophy 2025 unveiled

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 12 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.65 281.35
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 345 348.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.9 76.55
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.25 74.8
AUD Australian Dollar 175.5 177.75
BHD Bahrain Dinar 737.15 745.15
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.1 197.5
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 38.06 38.46
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
INR Indian Rupee 3.11 3.2
JPY Japanese Yen 1.85 1.91
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 155.78 157.58
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.51 24.81
OMR Omani Riyal 721.5 730
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.93 76.63
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.5 208.5
SEK Swedish Krona 25.13 25.43
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search