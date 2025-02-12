RAWALPINDI – A heartbreaking incident has been reported grom garrison city of Rawalpindi where a 12-year-old domestic died after suffering severe abuse at the hands of her employers.

The victim was moved to Family Hospital but she succumbed to her wounds, prompting local authorities to take immediate action. Police have arrested the couple and initiated a murder investigation, highlighting the urgent need for accountability in such cases.

The tragic incident reflects a troubling trend of violence against domestic workers, particularly minors.

This is not first case as similar case last year csused outrage when 12-year-old housemaid named Ayesha was killed by her employers, underscoring the vulnerability of children in domestic roles.

Cildren’s rights activists are calling for stricter regulations to protect young workers and to ensure that such abuses are properly addressed.