IMF Chief commends Pakistan’s Economic Growth as Govt stays committed to reforms

ISLAMABAD – International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief praised Pakistan’s reform efforts as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed commitment to economic stability.

In meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025, the two sides shed light on progress in implementing critical economic reforms under its ongoing IMF program.

In detailed discussion, Pakistani premier highlighted Islamabad’s commitment to structural reforms and fiscal discipline, emphasizing that these measures have been instrumental in stabilizing the country’s economy and laying the foundation for long-term growth.

Chief of global financial oraisation praised Pakistan’s efforts in carrying out the IMF-supported program and recognized the country’s improving economic performance, marked by rising growth and declining inflation. She acknowledged Pakistan’s ongoing economic recovery, with the country now navigating a path toward sustained stability.

Georgieva also noted the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has been at the forefront of the reform agenda, ensuring the successful implementation of measures that are key to restoring economic health.

PM Sharif also assured IMF that the government remains committed to continuing its reform momentum, particularly in critical sectors such as tax reform, energy efficiency, and private sector development. He reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to maintaining economic prudence and sustainability as cornerstones for achieving inclusive and sustained growth.

As part of the 2024 Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, a three-member IMF mission is currently in Pakistan conducting a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment, further strengthening the country’s reform agenda. IMF is scheduled to review Pakistan’s progress by March, with both the government and the central bank confident of meeting the targets set under the ongoing program.