IMF mission to consult ECP, law ministry, confirms finance ministry

ISLAMABAD – The Finance Ministry has confirmed that an IMF mission is assessing judicial appointments and independence in Pakistan, while also consulting the Election Commission and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

In a clarification regarding the IMF’s visit, the ministry stated that the IMF has long provided technical assistance to Pakistan, helping improve governance, transparency, and accountability.

The global lender has also supported macroeconomic stability, trade, and market reforms for sustainable economic growth.

According to the ministry, the IMF considers good governance and anti-corruption efforts essential for economic prosperity. Pakistan has prioritized improving public sector performance and combating corruption, aligning with the IMF’s 1997 economic governance policy.

The ministry further revealed that the IMF introduced a governance framework in 2018 to enhance engagement with member countries. Currently, the IMF is working on 10 analytical reports related to economic governance.

To strengthen reforms, the government has established a structural benchmark with the IMF to enhance institutional capacity. A Governance & Corruption Diagnostic Assessment will be conducted, followed by targeted structural reforms. The findings will be officially published.

A three-member IMF delegation is visiting Pakistan for this assessment, reviewing weaknesses in six key areas, including financial governance, central bank operations, fiscal oversight, market regulations, and rule of law. The mission will consult key institutions such as the Finance Division, FBR, State Bank, Auditor General, SECP, Election Commission, and the Ministry of Law.

The assessment will provide recommendations to enhance transparency, institutional capacity, and inclusive economic growth. The government values the IMF’s support in these efforts.

Earlier, reports suggested that the IMF mission was reviewing judicial independence, banking regulations, and anti-money laundering measures. However, the IMF has denied sending any mission for such evaluations.