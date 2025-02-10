Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 10 February, 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola Rate

Today Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs299,000 per tola, and rate for 10 grams of yellow metal stands at Rs256,344 on February 10, 2025 Monday.

22-karat gold was priced at 274,633 per tola, 21-karat gold at 262,150 and 18-karat gold at 224,700.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 10 Feb 2025

Gold New Price 24K (per Tola) Rs299,000 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs256,344

Pakistan Gold prices