Foreign Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today, 10 February 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani currency against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham saw slight changes on February 10, 2025, in the open market.

On Monday, 1 USD is 279.5 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 290 PKR, 1 British Pound is 346.75 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.2 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.85 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 09:00 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today 10 February 2025

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.2 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 280.32.