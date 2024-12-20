Ogra Reduces Lng Prices

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced LNG prices.

LNG prices have been decreased by 2.72% per MMBtu, with a reduction of 0.36 dollars per MMBtu.

For Sui Northern Gas Company, LNG prices have decreased by 0.36 dollars per MMBtu, while for Sui Southern Gas, LNG prices have decreased by 0.25 dollars per MMBtu.

The new LNG price for Sui Northern Gas Company has been set at 12.89 dollars per MMBtu, while for Sui Southern Gas Company, it is set at 12.54 dollars per MMBtu.

OGRA has issued a notification regarding the reduction in LNG prices.