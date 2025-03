Fresh vegetables official prices in Lahore today – 17 March 2025

LAHORE – The district government in Lahore, the capital city of Punjab, issues official rate lists for fresh vegetables on daily basis to keep the citizens updated about the prices.

It is mandatory for all shopkeepers to display the notified rate lists at prominent places so people can buy vegetables at the government rates.

The practice of issuing the rate list on daily basis aims at curbing profiteering and ensuring uniformity in the prices across the Lahore.

Lahore Notified Rate Lists for Vegetables Today

As per the rate lists for today, the retail prices of potatoes ranges from Rs50 Rs55 per kilogramme for A quality while prices vary depending on the quality of the vegetable.

The price of A quality tomatoes has been set as Rs60 per kilogramme. Following is the complete notified rate lists for March 17, 2025: