Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record 77,000 amid buying spree

Web Desk
12:08 PM | 14 Jun, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed positive run as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surpassed 77,000 mark for the first time in history.

The post budget buying spree helped benchmark index touching 77,177.62, up by 969.46 points or 1.3percent.

Major buying activity was seen in commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refineries. Major stocks like PRL, PSO, SNGPL, and OGDC traded in green.

The stock market remains notably positive following the budget announcement, with the KSE-100 index crossing the 76,000 mark and closing at 76,208.16, a rise of 3,410.73 points or 4.69pc.

The ongoing buying spree is largely attributed to the positive market reaction to the measures introduced in the federal budget for 2024-25.

The upcoming fiscal year is said to be favorable for the market as the government has maintained the existing treatment of Capital Gain Tax (CGT).

02:16 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Japan's new law enables extended stay for foreign workers: Details inside

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 14 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.

