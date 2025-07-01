Kerosene oil price increased by Rs15 per litre after petrol surge

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government announced big hike in kerosene oil in blow to low-income and rural communities. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) shared official notification confirming a Rs15.23 per liter increase in kerosene prices.

With latest revision, the new price of kerosene oil now stands at Rs184.43 per liter. Prior to this, kerosene was being sold at Rs169.20 per liter.

Kerosene is widely used by underprivileged households and in rural areas where access to gas and electricity remains limited. The sharp increase is likely to place an additional financial burden on lower-income groups already struggling with inflation.

This price hike follows earlier increases in petrol and diesel as government raised petrol prices by Rs8.36 per liter, setting the new rate at Rs266.79, and increased high-speed diesel by Rs10.39, bringing it to Rs272.98 per liter.

The continued surge in petroleum product prices will have a ripple effect across the economy, especially in transport and food sectors, leading to higher living costs and increased inflation.