Minimum retail price of cement fixed for July 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has fixed the minimum retail price (MRP) of cement for the month of July 2025 in order to ensure correct collection of sales tax and curb under invoicing.

The top tax authority has issued an SRO in this regard.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the first proviso to clause (46) of section 2 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and in supersession of its Notification S.R.O. No. 746(1)12025, dated the 29th April, 2025, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to fix the minimum retail price of cement for a month to be the average of—

(a) prices of cement in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar; and

(b) average of prices of Rawalpindi and. Islamabad,

as last published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on its website during the preceding month on cement for the said districts as reduced by twenty-five rupees, for the purpose of payment of sales tax, at the rate specified in clause (a) of sub-section (2) of section 3 of the said Act,” read the SRO.

Meanwhile, FBR has missed the tax collection target for fiscal year 2024-25.

Reports said the FBR faced a shortfall of Rs1,470 billion against its initial target of Rs12,977 billion. The tax collection target was revised down twice, it failed to meet it.