Peshawar Brt Fare Increased With Rs30 Now Minimum For Short Rides

PESHAWAR – Daily commute becomes more expensive for masses in KP’s capital as Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in announced sharp increase in fares.

As per revised fare structure, commuters traveling up to 5 kilometers will now pay Rs30, up from Rs20. For longer routes covering up to 40 kilometers, the fare has increased from Rs60 to Rs70. A standard single-ride ticket has also been revised to Rs70, while an additional Rs10 will be charged per stop along the route.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority issued notification regarding the fare hike on June 16, attributing the decision to the rising inflation and operational costs. Despite justification, the move has drawn strong backlash from daily commuters, many of whom say the increase contradicts BRT’s mission to offer affordable transportation to the masses.

Several passengers voiced concern that the fare hike will especially impact low-income groups who rely heavily on the BRT for daily travel.

The fare revision comes amid a broader cost-of-living crisis in Pakistan, with inflation affecting fuel, utilities, and essential commodities.