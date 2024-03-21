PM Shehbaz chairs SIFC Apex Committee Meeting to review investment

ISLAMABAD – The meeting of Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) started on Thursday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The country's top civil and military leadership are in attendance. Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, Balochistan CM Sarfaraz Bugti and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah also joined PM for the huddle.

Reports suggest that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, former interim prime minister Anwarul Haq Kakar and caretaker cabinet have also been invited.

In the meeting, chief ministers of all regions will get briefing on the SIFC and issues related to investment in the country.

More to follow...