OPPO launches Reno11, Reno 11F 5G Series in Pakistan, price, sale info

Web Desk
12:01 PM | 21 Mar, 2024
LAHORE — OPPO launched its high-end smartphone series, the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G, on Wednesday. Pre-orders for the OPPO Reno11 F 5G are now available.

The Reno 11 Series Grand Launch Event took place in Lahore and showcased OPPO's latest innovation. OPPO Pakistan's brand ambassador, Fawad Khan, along with technology influencers, media representatives, and OPPO executives attended, marking the much-awaited arrival of the Reno11 Series 5G.

The event was themed "RENOvator is Back," and guests had the opportunity to explore the device's incredible features and capabilities. One of the highlights of the event was the durability booth, where attendees witnessed the device's robustness under real-world conditions. The Reno11 Series demonstrated impressive IP65 splash resistance, making it durable and reliable in any environment.

The Reno series is priced at an introductory rate of PKR 79,999 for Reno11 F 5G and PKR 129,999 for Reno11 5G, setting a new benchmark for smartphone excellence in the Pakistani market. It boasts advanced technology and a sleek design, making it the preferred choice for consumers seeking a premium mobile experience.

Key Features of the OPPO Reno11 F 5G include Magnetic Particle Design with captivating colour variants, a Borderless 120Hz AMOLED Display for an immersive viewing experience, and a 64MP Ultra-Clear Triple Camera for capturing every detail precisely and clearly. Additionally, the device features the Sunshine Ring Camera and IP65 Splash Resistance, ensuring standout visuals in any environment and providing users with peace of mind.

The Reno11 F 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, and expandable storage, making multitasking smooth. It also features OPPO's LinkBoost for stable connectivity, and the 5000mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charging keep you powered up. The device runs on ColorOS 14, which offers enhanced productivity features like File Dock, Smart Touch, and Smart Image Matting for effortless efficiency.

To receive an exclusive premium gift box, pre-order the OPPO Reno11 F 5G between March 20 and April 4, 2024. Also, purchase the OPPO Reno11 Series between March 27 and April 25, 2024, to get a significant 2-year warranty. For more information and to pre-order the OPPO Reno11 F 5G, visit https://www.oppo.com/pk/.

