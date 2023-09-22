Pakistani rupee closes week at positive note against dollar

KARACHI – Pakistan rupee continued to gain ground against the US dollar on last days of the running business week.

Data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed the dollar dropped by another Rs1.02 to close at Rs291.76 against local currency in the interbank market.

The rupee has strengthened by Rs15.32 against the greenback since it started recovering after touching all time-high level in the interbank market.

In open market, the dollar shed Rs2.50 to close at Rs293.50 against rupee.