Search

ODI World Cup 2023

How much the winner of World Cup 2023 will get? Check prize money details

06:22 PM | 22 Sep, 2023
How much the winner of World Cup 2023 will get? Check prize money details
Source: ICC

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday that an overall $10 million pot has been set aside for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The winners of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 are set to receive $4 million of the $10 million total prize pool, ICC announced on 22 September. The runners-up of the Final to be played on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will take home $2 million.

All 10 teams will play each other once in a round-robin format in the Group Stage, with the top four in the points table progressing to the semi-finals.

There's prize money up for grabs for winning their Group Stage games as well, with teams getting $40,000 for every victory. At the end of the Group Stage, teams that fail to reach the knockouts will each get $100,000.

The prize money also sets the precedent for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025, with ICC announcing equal sums for both men's and women's events during the Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa in July 2023.

The breakdown of prize money allocations is as follows:

A total of 10 teams will be vying for the coveted World Cup trophy in the 13th edition of the marquee event. India qualified by virtue of being hosts while New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa progressed from the Super League.

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands had to grind it out in the Qualifier to progress to the World Cup.

The biggest men's event of the cricket calendar will span 48 matches across 10 venues, commencing on 5 October with the rematch of the Final of the previous edition between defending Champions England and New Zealand.

Before the start of the World Cup, each team will play two warm-up matches to get in the groove for the 46-day-long tournament.

Pakistan announces ODI World Cup 2023 squad

Facebook Comments

ODI World Cup 2023

10:00 AM | 22 Sep, 2023

Pakistan announces ODI World Cup 2023 squad

09:46 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

Pakistan's first World Cup 2023 warm-up match in India will have no ...

05:15 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

'Dil Jashn Bole': ICC releases anthem for World Cup 2023

09:55 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

ICC to release World Cup 2023 official anthem starring Ranveer Singh ...

06:49 PM | 15 Sep, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 – Free live streaming details for Pakistani ...

09:06 PM | 8 Sep, 2023

Babar Azam features in Fab 5 promo video released by ICC World Cup ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:51 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

Has Pakistan Railways discontinued Shalimar train service?

Horoscope

08:59 AM | 22 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 22, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 22, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.9 296.05
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.75 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 783.43 791.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.45 40.85
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.39 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 954.31 963.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.71 177.71
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 765.08 773.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 329.09 331.53
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 22, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 22 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Karachi PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Islamabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Peshawar PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Quetta PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Sialkot PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Attock PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Gujranwala PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Jehlum PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Multan PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Bahawalpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Gujrat PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Nawabshah PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Chakwal PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Hyderabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Nowshehra PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Sargodha PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Faisalabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Mirpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: