How much the winner of World Cup 2023 will get? Check prize money details

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday that an overall $10 million pot has been set aside for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The winners of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 are set to receive $4 million of the $10 million total prize pool, ICC announced on 22 September. The runners-up of the Final to be played on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will take home $2 million.

All 10 teams will play each other once in a round-robin format in the Group Stage, with the top four in the points table progressing to the semi-finals.

There's prize money up for grabs for winning their Group Stage games as well, with teams getting $40,000 for every victory. At the end of the Group Stage, teams that fail to reach the knockouts will each get $100,000.

The prize money also sets the precedent for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025, with ICC announcing equal sums for both men's and women's events during the Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa in July 2023.

The breakdown of prize money allocations is as follows:

A total of 10 teams will be vying for the coveted World Cup trophy in the 13th edition of the marquee event. India qualified by virtue of being hosts while New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa progressed from the Super League.

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands had to grind it out in the Qualifier to progress to the World Cup.

The biggest men's event of the cricket calendar will span 48 matches across 10 venues, commencing on 5 October with the rematch of the Final of the previous edition between defending Champions England and New Zealand.

Before the start of the World Cup, each team will play two warm-up matches to get in the groove for the 46-day-long tournament.