Pakistan announces World Cup squad

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the 18-member squad for the highly anticipated International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
In a press conference, Chief Selector Inzamalul Haq announced the squad.
???? Our squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 ????#WeHaveWeWill | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/pJjOOncm56— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 22, 2023
Inzamam shared updates on the squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. He regretfully announced that an injury to Naseem Shah had forced them to make one change in the lineup. However, he reassured everyone that despite some injury concerns during the Asia Cup, all players are now in excellent physical condition and eager to represent their country in this crucial tournament.
Inzamam also provided a positive update on Haris Rauf's recovery, mentioning that he has begun shadow bowling at the National Cricket Academy and will be eligible for selection.
Expressing his confidence in the squad, Inzamam firmly believes that this team has the potential to bring the World Cup trophy to Pakistan and make the entire nation proud with their outstanding performances. He called upon the nation to rally behind the team and offer them the support they need.
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), M Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir.
Mohammad Haris, Zaman Khan, Abrar Ahmed.
The ICC World Cup 2023 will be held in India, featuring 10 teams competing for the coveted title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19. The tournament will kick off and conclude at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The format will be round-robin, with each team playing all the others in 45 league matches. The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata, with reserve days allocated for the semi-finals and the final.
