Peshawar Zalmi begins search for new cricket talent across Pakistan

PESHAWAR – One of Pakistan's most loved PSL franchise, Peshawar Zalmi is set to initiate its search for new cricket talent across the country.

The #MGZalmiCamp Talent Hunt will start tomorrow in Peshawar.

Peshawar Zalmi Cricket Director Mohammad Akram will meet young cricketers at the Jamrud Cricket Stadium and supervise the Talent Hunt program where shortlisted cricketers have been invited.

The best cricketers will be coached and guided by Muhammad Akram, Hashim Amla, Darren Sammy and Zalmi Cricketers.

Young cricketers who sent videos to Peshawar Zalmi on social media are invited to Zalmi camp in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Lahore, Karachi, Wana, Miranshah

After the coronavirus, Peshawar Zalmi will start its activities with all SOPs from tomorrow.

Cricketers who uploaded videos in #MGZalmiCamp during coronavirus outbreak have been invited to Talent Hunt.

Peshawar Zalmi's Director Cricketing Affairs Mohammad Akram says that they aim to find new talent in the erstwhile Fata and other cities of Pakistan.

The best young cricketers will be given coaching and chance to get selected in Zalmi's emerging category.

Also, the Peshawar Zalmi Think Tank last month contacted the cricketers after reviewing the videos.