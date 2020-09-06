No enemy can defeat a nation so united in purpose: Pakistan PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan says no enemy can defeat a nation so united in purpose.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Pakistani premier said as we pay homage to our war heroes, he still recalls, as a 13 year old, the 1965 war vividly.

Khan added he can never forget the unity when nation stood resolutely as one against the enemy.

In a connection to the Defence and Martyrs Day, the PM said it's this spirit we need today to make Jinnah's Pakistan.