No enemy can defeat a nation so united in purpose: Pakistan PM
09:20 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan says no enemy can defeat a nation so united in purpose.
In a tweet on Sunday, the Pakistani premier said as we pay homage to our war heroes, he still recalls, as a 13 year old, the 1965 war vividly.
Khan added he can never forget the unity when nation stood resolutely as one against the enemy.
In a connection to the Defence and Martyrs Day, the PM said it's this spirit we need today to make Jinnah's Pakistan.
