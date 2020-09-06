No enemy can defeat a nation so united in purpose: Pakistan PM
09:20 PM | 6 Sep, 2020
No enemy can defeat a nation so united in purpose: Pakistan PM
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan says no enemy can defeat a nation so united in purpose.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Pakistani premier said as we pay homage to our war heroes, he still recalls, as a 13 year old, the 1965 war vividly.

Khan added he can never forget the unity when nation stood resolutely as one against the enemy.

Pakistan's peace quest not be mistaken as weakness: PM Imran 

In a connection to the Defence and Martyrs Day, the PM said it's this spirit we need today to make Jinnah's Pakistan.

