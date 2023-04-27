Rupee depreciates by 53 paisas against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – As uncertainty continues over the revival of the IMF loan programme, the US dollar on Thursday strengthened against the Pakistan rupee on Thursday a day after it lost some ground.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the greenback gained 53 paisas against the local currency reach Rs283.92 as compared to yesterday’s rate of Rs283.39.

On Wednesday, the dollar surged by Rs1.53 against the rupee in the interbank market following the end of the Eid holidays.

The global lender has not taken any decision for releasing the much-need funds to the South Asian Country that has met almost all conditions laid forth by it in this regard. One of the major condition was to secure external financing assurance from friendly countries.

Interestingly, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia has pledged to provide the assurance in order to help Pakistan secure the funding from the IMF.