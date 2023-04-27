Gold price surges by Rs150 per tola to hit record high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued its gaining momentum for second consecutive day to hit the all-time high amid rupee depreciation and stalled IMF loan programme.

The price of per tola gold surged by Rs150 to close at Rs218,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs129 to settle at Rs187,586, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $1 to reach $2,001 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,570 per tola and Rs2,203.36 per 10 grams, respectively after it surged to historic high yesterday.