Maryam Nawaz returns to Pakistan after performing Umrah with her father

LAHORE — Maryam Nawaz, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has returned to Pakistan after performing Umrah with her father Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N's senior vice president and chief organiser had departed for Saudi Arabia on April 11. The next day, Nawaz Sharif travelled from the capital of the United Kingdom to Saudi Arabia.

Nawaz and Maryam met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the tour, according to Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The two sides talked about measures to address Pakistan's problems and strategies to further strengthen ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

After being found guilty of corruption in Pakistan in December 2018, Nawaz Sharif has been residing in London since 2019.