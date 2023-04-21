Nawaz Sharif, Maryam meet Saudi crown prince

Former prime minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday.

The meeting included a detailed discussion on current issues in Pakistan and their potential solutions. It was reported the meeting between the former prime minister and the crown prince was positive.

In a tweet, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Maryam Nawaz was also present on the occasion.

“The leaders discussed further improving Saudi-Pak brotherly relations and solutions to the issues Pakistan is facing. Nawaz Sharif expressed his good wishes for the Saudi leadership,” she added.

قائد محمد نواز شریف کی وزیراعظم سعودی عرب، ولی عہد شہزادہ محمد بن سلمان سے ملاقات ہوئی۔ محترمہ مریم نواز بھی ملاقات میں موجود تھیں۔ قائدین نے سعودی پاک برادرانہ تعلقات کے مزید فروغ اور پاکستان کو درپیش مسائل کے حل پر بات کی۔ قائد نوازشریف کا سعودی قیادت کے لئے نیک تمناؤں کا اظہار — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) April 21, 2023

Nawaz Sharif and PML-N's chief organizer are currently in Saudi Arabia, where they performed Umrah along with other family members. The Sharif family arrived in Saudi Arabia on April 11, and Nawaz Sharif is visiting the Kingdom after a six-year hiatus.

According to media reports, Nawaz Sharif may also have a meeting with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz during his stay in Jeddah.

Earlier this month, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud invited Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the Kingdom to perform Umrah as a gesture of goodwill. Initially planning to stay until April 26, Nawaz Sharif has extended his stay in Jeddah at his son's request.