Nawaz Sharif, Maryam meet Saudi crown prince

Former prime minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday.
The meeting included a detailed discussion on current issues in Pakistan and their potential solutions. It was reported the meeting between the former prime minister and the crown prince was positive.
In a tweet, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Maryam Nawaz was also present on the occasion.
“The leaders discussed further improving Saudi-Pak brotherly relations and solutions to the issues Pakistan is facing. Nawaz Sharif expressed his good wishes for the Saudi leadership,” she added.
قائد محمد نواز شریف کی وزیراعظم سعودی عرب، ولی عہد شہزادہ محمد بن سلمان سے ملاقات ہوئی۔ محترمہ مریم نواز بھی ملاقات میں موجود تھیں۔ قائدین نے سعودی پاک برادرانہ تعلقات کے مزید فروغ اور پاکستان کو درپیش مسائل کے حل پر بات کی۔ قائد نوازشریف کا سعودی قیادت کے لئے نیک تمناؤں کا اظہار— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) April 21, 2023
Nawaz Sharif and PML-N's chief organizer are currently in Saudi Arabia, where they performed Umrah along with other family members. The Sharif family arrived in Saudi Arabia on April 11, and Nawaz Sharif is visiting the Kingdom after a six-year hiatus.
According to media reports, Nawaz Sharif may also have a meeting with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz during his stay in Jeddah.
Earlier this month, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud invited Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the Kingdom to perform Umrah as a gesture of goodwill. Initially planning to stay until April 26, Nawaz Sharif has extended his stay in Jeddah at his son's request.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 21, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.5
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,718 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,500
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
