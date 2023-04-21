Flouting SC orders, NA notifies law curtailing CJP’s powers

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Friday announced that the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which seeks to limit the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan, has been enacted into law.

The bill's implementation was halted by an eight-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. Despite President Alvi returning the bill to Parliament as soon as it was passed by both houses, it was deemed to have been approved by the president under Clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, with effect from April 21, 2023.

Although the president did not give his assent to the bill a second time, the bill automatically became an act under the Constitution, as it was passed by a joint session of Parliament within 10 days.

More to follow…