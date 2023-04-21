Malala all praise for Pakistan-British writer's film 'Polite Society'

The youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist, Malala Yousafzai, is a huge fan of cinema, and its no surprise especially when she recently attended the Oscars Awards ceremony for her short film, Stranger at the Gate, as the executive producer. The short film secured a nomination for Best Documentary Short category. Slowly stepping into the industry, the 25-year-old activist doesn't forget to support other artists of Pakistani origins and goes to length to praise them.

Most recently, Yousafzai and her husband, Asser Malik, attended the London premiere of the women's power-themed action comedy by Pakistan-origin British television writer, Nida Manzoor, — best known for her sitcom We Are Lady Parts — titled Polite Society.

The Priyan Kansara-Ritu Arya starrer also featured the Pakistani actress Nimra Bucha. Yousafzai praised the movie for its beautiful representation of sisterly love and how "sisters go to protect each other and support their dreams."

"I adored @politesocietymovie, such a clever and captivating film about the lengths sisters will go to protect each other and support their dreams," she noted.

Tagging Priyaka and Ritu, Yousafzai detailed that "[the actors] delivered such dynamite performances."

She also "loved watching the whole cast perform all the martial arts and stunts. It’s so wonderful to see Nida Manzoor continue to share positive and complex portrayals of South Asian Muslim women."

Urging her fans to "Please go see it in cinemas and theaters," the education activist gave a shoutout to the cast and crew for their efforts to revive and rewrite the representation of South Asian women.

"Thank you @focusfeatures for having us (even if we sometimes don’t belong in polite society)," Yousafzai playfully added.

Previously in an exclusive interview with Variety, Yousafzai hinted on making TV more than a hobby, and revealed that the youngest Nobel laureate is a producer with her own company "Extracurricular Productions." Yousafzai also joined Pakistan's official Oscar entry, Joyland, as an integral part as the film's executive producer.