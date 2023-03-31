Is Malala going to own a team in upcoming Pakistan Women's Cricket League?

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has reportedly expressed her keen interest in collaborating with the Pakistan Women's Cricket League. According to sources, she has communicated her interest to the current board management, following the departure of former chairman Ramiz Raja.
Sources say that Yousafzai has expressed her desire to acquire a women's league team and has been actively seeking information from the board regarding the processes and procedures involved. It is also believed that she intends to participate in the bidding process for women's league teams.
During her visit to Lahore last year, Malala Yousafzai held a special meeting with women cricketers. She had the opportunity to meet some of the stars of the women's cricket team, including Sidra Ameen, Diana Baig and Tuba Hassan, as well as Eman Ali and Shawal Zulfiqar from the under-19 women's team.
She expressed her best wishes for their upcoming endeavours, particularly the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, and encouraged the players to have confidence in their abilities, continue practising, and above all, enjoy the game as much as they can.
Malala emphasized the importance of embracing challenges, as they provide opportunities for growth and development. Her words of motivation and encouragement are sure to inspire the players to strive towards their goals and to never give up in the face of obstacles.
Asser Malik, Malala's husband, also expressed their shared passion for cricket, and how they follow the sport regularly. He expressed their desire to attend and support the women's World Cup games.
As a token of appreciation, the players gifted Malala a signed T-shirt and a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) jacket, which she graciously accepted. Malala's support and encouragement for women's cricket in Pakistan will go a long way in promoting and growing the sport in the country.
It is worth noting that the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced plans to hold the first Women's League this year, with three exhibition matches already held on the occasion of the Pakistan Super League.
The exhibition matches featured 10 foreign players and the event was deemed a success. With Malala Yousafzai's support, the Women's Cricket League is set to receive a significant boost, which will help promote women's sports in Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 31, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.8
|286.6
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347.5
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.6
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.99
|761.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.25
|41.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.26
|41.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.67
|934.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.34
|744.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.25
|310.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,200
|PKR 2,470
