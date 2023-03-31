Search

Is Malala going to own a team in upcoming Pakistan Women's Cricket League?

Web Desk 08:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2023
Source: Instagram

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has reportedly expressed her keen interest in collaborating with the Pakistan Women's Cricket League. According to sources, she has communicated her interest to the current board management, following the departure of former chairman Ramiz Raja.

Sources say that Yousafzai has expressed her desire to acquire a women's league team and has been actively seeking information from the board regarding the processes and procedures involved. It is also believed that she intends to participate in the bidding process for women's league teams.

During her visit to Lahore last year, Malala Yousafzai held a special meeting with women cricketers. She had the opportunity to meet some of the stars of the women's cricket team, including Sidra Ameen, Diana Baig and Tuba Hassan, as well as Eman Ali and Shawal Zulfiqar from the under-19 women's team.

She expressed her best wishes for their upcoming endeavours, particularly the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, and encouraged the players to have confidence in their abilities, continue practising, and above all, enjoy the game as much as they can.

Malala emphasized the importance of embracing challenges, as they provide opportunities for growth and development. Her words of motivation and encouragement are sure to inspire the players to strive towards their goals and to never give up in the face of obstacles.

Asser Malik, Malala's husband, also expressed their shared passion for cricket, and how they follow the sport regularly. He expressed their desire to attend and support the women's World Cup games.

As a token of appreciation, the players gifted Malala a signed T-shirt and a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) jacket, which she graciously accepted. Malala's support and encouragement for women's cricket in Pakistan will go a long way in promoting and growing the sport in the country.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced plans to hold the first Women's League this year, with three exhibition matches already held on the occasion of the Pakistan Super League.

The exhibition matches featured 10 foreign players and the event was deemed a success. With Malala Yousafzai's support, the Women's Cricket League is set to receive a significant boost, which will help promote women's sports in Pakistan.

