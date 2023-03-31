Federal education board announce schedule for matric exams 2023

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced schedule for matriculation exams.

A notification issued by the board states, “It is hereby notified for general information of all concerned that SSC PART I&II ANNUAL EXAMINATION, 2023 of the Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Islamabad shall commence with effect from Thursday, the 27th April, 2023”.

Date Sheet SscI&II Annual Exams 2023 by mahmood9917 on Scribd

Students have been strictly prohibited from using mobile phones and smart watches in the examination centre.

